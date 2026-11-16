Iran's embassy in South Africa threatens 2 US Navy officers
Iran's embassy in South Africa posted a direct threat to two US Navy officers, Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate and Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey E. York, as the USS Spruance came back to California from a record-breaking 357-day deployment against Iranian forces.
The message, "We will find you," came as the destroyer returned from missions that included launching missiles and blocking Iranian ports.
Security increased for Treasury Secretary Bessent
With Iran openly targeting US military personnel, officials are taking these threats seriously.
Security has been increased for key figures like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is now staying somewhere more secure as a precaution.