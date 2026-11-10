Iraq reopens Al-Sheeb crossing with Iran after Missan province protests
World
Iraq just reopened the Al-Sheeb border crossing with Iran, which had been closed last month amid mounting US pressure.
The move comes after weeks of travel and trade disruptions that left people in Missan province frustrated over lost connections and sparked local protests.
Drone attack, unrest, Al-Mandali closed temporarily
The closure didn't just slow things down: it led to unrest, especially since it followed a drone attack in the area that made things tense across the region.
While Al-Sheeb is back open, Iraq would temporarily close another crossing, Al-Mandali, for "maintenance," showing how tricky managing these borders can get.