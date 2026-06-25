Iraq's Oil Ministry has dismissed such reports

Iraq walks back threat to exit OPEC

By Chanshimla Varah 06:05 pm Jun 25, 202606:05 pm

What's the story

Iraq's Oil Ministry has dismissed reports of the country threatening to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) if the oil producer group does not allow it to ​increase oil production. The ministry clarified that neither the prime minister nor any government official had raised such an issue. Rather, Iraq has continuously underlined the need to review production ceilings according to sustainable capacities of member states, as well as understandings of Iraq's security and economic status, it noted.