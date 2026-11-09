Iraqi PM discloses details of Trump's 'leaked' Iran war plan
What's the story
Iraq's Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of Iraq's Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi has reportedly disclosed details of a leaked United States war plan against Iran. According to Iraqi newspaper Al-Mada, Zaidi said he had seen part of the leaked war plan, which has been presented to US President Donald Trump. Zaidi made these claims during a meeting of the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shia political parties in Iraq.
Plan details
Zaidi outlines scenarios for US-Iran conflict
According to Al-Mada, Zaidi said the document outlines three possible scenarios for a US-Iran conflict involving ground combat on Iraqi or Iranian territory.
The first scenario involves American troops using Iraq as a launchpad for an invasion of Southern Iran, particularly Khuzestan, a key oil-rich province.
The region has some of Iran's largest oilfields and refining infrastructure, and it lies along the Shatt al-Arab waterway, which connects both countries to the Persian Gulf.
Invasion plans
Kuwait under threat in US-Iran war
The second scenario outlined by Zaidi involved Tehran pressuring Baghdad to allow an armed incursion into Kuwait.
Kuwait, a US ally, has been targeted by missile and drone attacks during the US-Iran conflict.
The last full-scale invasion of Kuwait was in August 1990, when Saddam Hussein's forces invaded the country.
Al-Mada, however, did not disclose the third scenario presented by Zaidi.
Neutrality challenge
Iraq's attempts to remain neutral in US-Iran conflict
Zaidi's revelations come as Iraq tries to balance relations with Washington and Tehran since the 2003 US-led invasion that overthrew Saddam.
The challenge has intensified since the Iran conflict began on February 28.
Iran-aligned Iraqi factions have reportedly claimed over 750 attacks on US targets in Iraq and beyond.
Israel has also targeted weapons depots belonging to these groups, while Iran has attacked US positions at Harir and Erbil airport in Iraq.
Conflict escalation
Baghdad will not let territory be used to attack neighbors
Nonetheless, Zaidi told the United States that Baghdad will not let its territory be used to attack neighboring countries, with the foreign minister warning that a new war on Iran would be a "disaster" for Iraq.
During a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Zaidi reaffirmed Iraq's call "for respect for the sovereignty of states and for Iraqi territory not to be used as a launching point for attacks against neighboring countries," his office said.