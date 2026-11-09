Iraqi PM discloses details of  Trump's 'leaked' Iran war plan 

According to Al-Mada, Zaidi said the document outlines three possible scenarios for a US-Iran conflict involving ground combat on Iraqi or Iranian territory.

The first scenario involves American troops using Iraq as a launchpad for an invasion of Southern Iran, particularly Khuzestan, a key oil-rich province.

The region has some of Iran's largest oilfields and refining infrastructure, and it lies along the Shatt al-Arab waterway, which connects both countries to the Persian Gulf.