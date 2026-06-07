Iraqi striker detained for 7hrs enroute to FIFA World Cup

Tournament debut

Iraq placed in Group I alongside France, Senegal, Norway

This will be Iraq's first World Cup appearance since their debut 40 years ago. They have been placed in Group I with France, Senegal, and Norway. Hussein is a key player for Iraq, having scored the winning goal that took them to the World Cup finals. Despite the airport ordeal, he seemed to indicate that everything was fine by posting an Instagram story of himself flashing a victory sign after being granted entry into the US.