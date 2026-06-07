Iraqi striker detained for 7hrs enroute to FIFA World Cup
What's the story
Iraqi footballer Aymen Hussein was detained and questioned for nearly seven hours at Chicago airport on his arrival with the Iraqi team for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament is set to kick off on June 12 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The incident has raised eyebrows back home in Iraq as a football magazine covering the national team alleged that Hussein was treated "like a suspect" during screening.
Screening details
Photographer denied entry into US
Reports say that US authorities inspected Hussein's phone during the questioning process. An Iraqi official confirmed that Talal Salah, the national team photographer, was detained for over 10 hours and denied entry into the United States. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency confirmed two members of the Iraqi delegation were subjected to additional screening upon their arrival in Chicago on Friday.
Official statement
Fans gather to welcome Iraqi team
The CBP confirmed that one traveler was admitted into the United States after inspection, while another, a photographer and not a player on the team, was found inadmissible and denied entry. The incident comes just days before Iraq's first World Cup appearance in four decades. Despite these challenges, fans gathered at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to welcome the Iraqi squad with national flags and pose for photos with players.
Tournament debut
Iraq placed in Group I alongside France, Senegal, Norway
This will be Iraq's first World Cup appearance since their debut 40 years ago. They have been placed in Group I with France, Senegal, and Norway. Hussein is a key player for Iraq, having scored the winning goal that took them to the World Cup finals. Despite the airport ordeal, he seemed to indicate that everything was fine by posting an Instagram story of himself flashing a victory sign after being granted entry into the US.