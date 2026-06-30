In Bangladesh, 'kalema' flags appear alongside FIFA World Cup flags
What's the story
Amid the FIFA World Cup frenzy, Bangladesh has witnessed an unusual sight. Black and white flags inscribed with "Kalema," the Islamic declaration of faith, have appeared on busy roads and residential areas, where fans have also put up flags belonging to Brazil, Argentina, and the countries they support. Kalema flags are associated with terror groups like al-Qaida and the Islamic State.
Flag locations
Kalema flags spotted in multiple locations
The flags were first seen on a flyover in Dhaka on June 17. Since then, they have been spotted in Mirpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and Faridpur. Images of motorcycle processions and rallies with similar flags have also gone viral on social media. The emergence of these flags has put police and security agencies on high alert. A Dhaka Metropolitan Police counterterrorism official told bdnews24.com that they are watching the developments but have not been instructed to work on the issue.
Flag types
Two variations of the flag
The flags come in two variations, both inscribed with the Arabic text "La ilaha illallah," meaning there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah. One flag features black text on a white background, while the other has white text on a black background. The former is associated with the Taliban, while the latter is linked to terror groups such as al-Qaida and Islamic State.
Group claims
'Tawhidi Janata' involvement
In some instances, marchers have identified themselves as "Tawhidi Janata," an Islamist group that seeks to protect Islamic monotheism. In fact, a group marched in Bogura's Sherpur under the banner "Tawhidi Janata" to protest what they called the "removal and insult" of Kalema flags from the Jatrabari overpass in Dhaka on Friday. Notably, the Palestinian flag was also displayed at one of these processions.
Ongoing investigation
Online sale of flags
The flags are also being sold online for Tk 110 and 330. Some Facebook pages have promoted the flags, claiming support from Hifazat-e Islam leader Mufti Harun Bin Izhar. In a video circulated by Facebook channel named Masuk Media, Izhar argued that if Kalema flags are treated as militancy, then the Argentine and Brazilian flags must also be taken down. He dismissed fears over the flags as excessive, saying people were turning a religious symbol into a source of alarm.
Ties
Potential impact on Bangladesh's international relations
Some observers fear that if the flag display is seen as a sign of rising extremism by Western countries, it could affect trade relations and the image of Bangladeshis abroad. Rights activist Nur Khan, a member of the commission formed during the interim government to investigate enforced disappearances, said, "If ordinary Muslims fly this flag, there is nothing to say." "But there are enough reasons to fear...a group has entered into...symbolic battle to consume society with an extremist political idea."