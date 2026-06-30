In Bangladesh, 'kalema' flags appear alongside FIFA World Cup flags  

Flag locations

Kalema flags spotted in multiple locations

The flags were first seen on a flyover in Dhaka on June 17. Since then, they have been spotted in Mirpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and Faridpur. Images of motorcycle processions and rallies with similar flags have also gone viral on social media. The emergence of these flags has put police and security agencies on high alert. A Dhaka Metropolitan Police counterterrorism official told bdnews24.com that they are watching the developments but have not been instructed to work on the issue.