Trump's 'Golden Dome' missile defense project to cost $1.2T

US President Donald Trump 's ambitious missile defense project, dubbed the "Golden Dome," is expected to cost $1.2 trillion over 20 years, a new report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has revealed. The estimate is significantly higher than the initial projection of $175 billion for development, deployment and operation over two decades. The CBO's analysis suggests that acquisition costs alone would exceed $1 trillion, including the interceptor layers and a space-based missile warning and tracking system.

Risks Project could be vulnerable to Russian, Chinese attack The CBO report also warned that the Golden Dome could be vulnerable to a full-scale attack from Russia or China. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley criticized the project as a "The President's so-called 'Golden Dome' is nothing more than a massive giveaway to defense contractors paid for entirely by working Americans." Despite such concerns, Congress has already approved roughly $24 billion for the missile defense initiative through Republicans' massive tax and spending measure signed into law last summer.

Project details Golden Dome designed to counter 'next-generation' aerial threats The Golden Dome is designed to counter "next-generation" aerial threats using land, sea, and space technologies. It includes space-based sensors and interceptors capable of intercepting missiles from across the globe. SpaceX and Lockheed Martin have been contracted to develop prototypes for the system at a cost of up to $3.2 billion. The project is partly inspired by Israel's Iron Dome defense system, which protects against missile attacks from Iran and allied militant groups.

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