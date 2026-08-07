Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia sign trilateral defense pact
What's the story
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey have signed a trilateral defense agreement on Friday, officially called the Mecca Agreement, which could significantly reshape the security landscape in West Asia. According to the agreement, much like NATO's Article 5, an attack on one of the three countries will be considered an attack on all parties. A Turkish intelligence source earlier confirmed to CNN-News18 that all foundational terms for the alliance had been finalized and approved by the leaders of all three nations.
Ceremony preparations
Shehbaz Sharif, army chief Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia
Ahead of the anticipated signing of the agreement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday for the formal announcement.
The proposed pact builds on a mutual defense agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year.
Alliance goals
What will be the role of each nation?
The agreement aims to create a unified and integrated security alliance among the three nations.
Saudi Arabia is expected to provide financial resources, regional influence, and strategic depth under this agreement.
Turkey will contribute its advanced military technology, especially in drones, along with defense manufacturing capabilities.
Pakistan will add its nuclear deterrence and experienced armed forces to the alliance.
Military contribution
Troop deployment to Saudi Arabia under previous agreement
Under the Saudi-Pakistan mutual defense agreement, Pakistan had agreed to deploy around 25,000 troops to Saudi Arabia.
The deployment included armored, artillery, and infantry units along with two Air Force squadrons and two naval fleets.
This was done to assist with the kingdom's security and conduct joint operations in return for $10 billion in investments from Saudi Arabia.
Backdrop
Commitments remain unclear
The agreement was reached amid rising tensions following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which revealed security vulnerabilities in the Gulf and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
While the pact enhances cooperation among the three major Sunni Muslim powers, there is currently no clear information on the specific commitments that each country will undertake.