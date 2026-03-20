Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson killed in strike on Iran

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) , has reportedly been killed in US and Israeli strikes. The news was confirmed by Iranian state media on Friday. Naeini, who also served as the deputy of public relations for the IRGC, is the latest high-profile Iranian official to be assassinated in recent days.

Rising tensions Assassinations of Iranian leaders Naeini's assassination comes on the heels of other high-profile killings, including Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib and security chief Ali Larijani. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier announced Khatib's death, accusing him of suppressing protests in Iran and targeting Israelis and Americans. Larijani was killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier this week.

Resilience asserted Naeini's earlier statements on military capabilities Despite these losses, Iranian officials have dismissed claims that the country's military capabilities have been crippled. Naeini had earlier insisted that Iran could still produce missiles despite US bombardments under Operation Epic Fury. He also dismissed allegations that Iran's navy had been destroyed, warning President Donald Trump against sending US vessels into the Persian Gulf.

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Naval losses Destruction of Iranian vessels The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the destruction of over 100 Iranian naval vessels. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper warned that US forces are not done yet. Fresh footage released by CENTCOM shows Iranian vessels being destroyed in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil supply. The Trump Administration is reportedly considering ground forces to secure this strategic strait.

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