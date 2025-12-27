Islamist mob attacks Bangladesh concert; James's show canceled, 20 injured

A concert by renowned Bangladeshi rock musician James was violently disrupted by an Islamist mob in Faridpur on Friday night. The event, which was part of the 185th anniversary celebrations of Faridpur Zilla School, ended abruptly after bricks were hurled at the stage and audience. At least 20 people were injured in the incident, most of whom were students who had gathered near the front of the venue, according to local media reports.

Pre-show chaos Mob violence erupts before concert The violence erupted just minutes before James was scheduled to take the stage at 9:30pm. A group of outsiders attempted to storm the venue but were stopped by security personnel and organizers, leading to a violent confrontation. Bricks and stones were thrown at both the stage and audience, leaving several injured with head and limb injuries from brickbats.

Event cancelation Concert canceled on administrative orders As violence escalated, the district administration intervened. Dr Mostafizur Rahman Shamim, the convener of the organizing committee, announced from the stage that the concert was being canceled on administrative orders due to law and order concerns. James narrowly escaped amid the chaos and was taken away under security cover. No official injuries to him or his band members were reported.

Cultural intolerance Attackers oppose music and cultural festivals Shamim was quoted as saying that between 15 and 25 students were injured. Local reports suggested that the attackers were against music and cultural festivals, demanding their cancellation. However, authorities have not confirmed the identities or affiliations of those involved in the attack. Police maintained a heavy presenceat the venue after the concert was canceled, even though no immediate arrests were reported.