'Isolated incidents...': Bangladesh on India's concerns over Hindu persecution

Bangladesh has dismissed India's concerns over the safety of Hindu minorities, calling recent incidents "isolated criminal acts" and not systemic persecution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka issued a statement saying that comments by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson were based on inaccurate and exaggerated narratives. "The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh's longstanding tradition of communal harmony," the statement said.

MEA's concerns MEA's statement on attacks in Bangladesh The Bangladeshi response came after the MEA described attacks on Hindus by radical elements as "unacceptable." The Indian government expressed hope that perpetrators would be brought to justice. It also expressed serious concern over ongoing violence against minority communities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh. India urged Dhaka to ensure their safety and security.

Lynching incident India condemns lynching of Hindu garment worker India condemned the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18. The MEA expected those responsible for this act to be held accountable. It also referred to another fatal assault on a Hindu man in Rajbari district this month, highlighting that independent sources have documented numerous violent incidents against minorities recently, including killings, arson, and land grabs.

Disputed incident Bangladesh disputes portrayal of Rajbari assault case In response to India's concerns, Bangladesh alleged "systematic attempts" to project isolated incidents as evidence of widespread persecution. It claimed these narratives were being selectively amplified and misrepresented to incite hostility against Bangladesh and its diplomatic missions in India. The Bangladeshi foreign ministry disputed the Rajbari assault case, stating that the individual involved was a listed criminal who died while allegedly committing extortion with a Muslim accomplice.