'Isolated incidents...': Bangladesh on India's concerns over Hindu persecution
What's the story
Bangladesh has dismissed India's concerns over the safety of Hindu minorities, calling recent incidents "isolated criminal acts" and not systemic persecution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka issued a statement saying that comments by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson were based on inaccurate and exaggerated narratives. "The Government of Bangladesh categorically rejects any inaccurate, exaggerated or motivated narratives that misrepresent Bangladesh's longstanding tradition of communal harmony," the statement said.
MEA's concerns
MEA's statement on attacks in Bangladesh
The Bangladeshi response came after the MEA described attacks on Hindus by radical elements as "unacceptable." The Indian government expressed hope that perpetrators would be brought to justice. It also expressed serious concern over ongoing violence against minority communities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh. India urged Dhaka to ensure their safety and security.
Lynching incident
India condemns lynching of Hindu garment worker
India condemned the lynching of 27-year-old Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh on December 18. The MEA expected those responsible for this act to be held accountable. It also referred to another fatal assault on a Hindu man in Rajbari district this month, highlighting that independent sources have documented numerous violent incidents against minorities recently, including killings, arson, and land grabs.
Disputed incident
Bangladesh disputes portrayal of Rajbari assault case
In response to India's concerns, Bangladesh alleged "systematic attempts" to project isolated incidents as evidence of widespread persecution. It claimed these narratives were being selectively amplified and misrepresented to incite hostility against Bangladesh and its diplomatic missions in India. The Bangladeshi foreign ministry disputed the Rajbari assault case, stating that the individual involved was a listed criminal who died while allegedly committing extortion with a Muslim accomplice.
Diplomatic warning
Bangladesh warns against spreading misleading narratives
Dhaka called on stakeholders in India to refrain from spreading what it described as misleading narratives. It warned that such actions could undermine good-neighborly relations and mutual trust between the two countries. The Bangladeshi government emphasized its commitment to communal harmony and urged for accurate representation of incidents involving minority communities.