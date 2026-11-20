"They asked for yams and took them back into their forest," said Survival International.

A video released by Survival International shows members of the Awa tribe, mostly naked with just necklaces, with the men carrying bows and long arrows.

The Awa are part of the Tupi-Guarani ethnic group and some members live in voluntary isolation.

Survival International's director Caroline Pearce said the tribe's decision to come out of isolation is a "troubling indication" of how their forest is being invaded.