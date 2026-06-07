Israel: Man killed, 5 injured in drive-by shootings
What's the story
A 35-year-old man was killed, and five others were injured in a suspected terror attack on Sunday in central Israel, Al Jazeera reported, citing medics. The shootings took place near the Palestinian West Bank city of Qalqilya, at three different sites: Kochav Yair, Tzur Yitzhak, and Tzur Natan. Israeli police identified the suspected gunman as an Israeli Arab from Tayibe who was also killed during the incident.
Investigation underway
Searches for suspects continue
The police have located the suspected vehicle used in these drive-by shootings. Israeli media reported that a second suspect involved in the attack was also killed. "Large police forces remain at the scene, and searches are continuing," a police spokesperson said, urging people to stay vigilant. The Israeli ambulance service confirmed that two of the injured are in serious condition and were rushed to hospitals for treatment.
Political response
Hamas praises attack, Netanyahu briefed
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has praised the attack as a "heroic" operation but has not claimed responsibility. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed that he has been briefed about the incident and is holding a situational assessment. The Israeli military also deployed soldiers to one of the sites in central Israel and a nearby settlement in the West Bank after these shootings.
Community response
Calls for change in Israel's Arab community
In the wake of the attack, hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for a "profound change" among Israel's Arab community. He claimed that they are a "dangerous and extremist breeding ground for terrorism is growing that seeks to destroy the State of Israel." The report cited a source as saying that the Israeli internal security agency and police have launched a raid campaign in Tayibe. A security cordoning has also been imposed on several neighbouring Arab villages.