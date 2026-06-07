Israel: Man killed, 5 injured in drive-by shootings

Community response

Calls for change in Israel's Arab community

In the wake of the attack, hardline Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for a "profound change" among Israel's Arab community. He claimed that they are a "dangerous and extremist breeding ground for terrorism is growing that seeks to destroy the State of Israel." The report cited a source as saying that the Israeli internal security agency and police have launched a raid campaign in Tayibe. A security cordoning has also been imposed on several neighbouring Arab villages.