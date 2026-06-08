Israel activates air defense system amid missile threat from Yemen
What's the story
The Israeli military has activated its air defense systems after tracking a missile launched from Yemen toward its territory. The military confirmed the threat in a brief statement, saying, "Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat." This incident comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly after recent cross-border missile exchanges between Iran and Israel.
Escalating conflict
Israel carries out airstrikes in Iran
The situation has escalated further as Israel carried out targeted airstrikes on Iran, resulting in massive explosions in multiple key cities, Iranian state media reported. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed explosions were heard in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan. They also claimed that Israel used "air-launched ballistic missiles" for the attack.
Diplomatic intervention
Trump advises Netanyahu against retaliating to Iran's missile attack
In the wake of these developments, US President Donald Trump has reportedly advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against retaliating to Iran's missile attack. Axios reported, citing a senior US official, that Trump told Netanyahu not to respond militarily, stressing that "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal." Despite Netanyahu's resistance during their conversation, he eventually "pseudo-agreed" to hold off on immediate retaliation.
Diplomatic optimism
Trump remains hopeful for diplomatic resolution with Iran
Despite the escalating tensions, Trump remains hopeful for a diplomatic resolution with Iran. He emphasized that missile strikes would not affect his stance on negotiations. However, he sounded less certain about an agreement being close compared to previous months. The US administration believes negotiations with Iran are at a critical stage and wants to avoid actions that could jeopardize potential deals.
Regional threat
Tehran could block Bab al-Mandab, warns Iranian leader's advisor
When asked about the potential consequences of collapsing negotiations, Trump indicated that military options could still be considered, The Financial Times reported. The US president also pointed to economic pressure as another alternative. Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that a senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader warned Tehran could block Bab al-Mandab if Israel continues its attacks.