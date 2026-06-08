Israel activates air defense system amid missile threat from Yemen

Diplomatic intervention

Trump advises Netanyahu against retaliating to Iran's missile attack

In the wake of these developments, US President Donald Trump has reportedly advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against retaliating to Iran's missile attack. Axios reported, citing a senior US official, that Trump told Netanyahu not to respond militarily, stressing that "we are close to doing something good in terms of a deal." Despite Netanyahu's resistance during their conversation, he eventually "pseudo-agreed" to hold off on immediate retaliation.