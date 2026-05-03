Israel approves $119B deal for new fighter jets

Israel has approved a multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire two new combat squadrons of advanced fighter aircraft from Lockheed Martin and Boeing. The deal, which is worth tens of billions of dollars, was approved by Israel's Ministerial Committee on Procurement, Reuters reported. It is part of a larger 350 billion shekel ($119 billion) initiative to strengthen military capabilities in the coming decade.

Strategic enhancement Aircraft to be delivered between 2026 and mid-2030s The deal includes the purchase of a fourth F-35 squadron from Lockheed Martin and a second F-15IA squadron from Boeing. The new aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2026 and the early to mid-2030s. They will form the backbone of long-term force development, aimed at countering regional threats and ensuring strategic air superiority for Israel.

Defense strategy Deal crucial for maintaining military edge over next decade Israel's defense ministry stressed the importance of this deal in maintaining a military edge over the next decade. "Alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF's military edge 10 years from now and beyond," said Amir Baram, director general of Israel's Ministry of Defense.

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Conflict impact Need for advanced air power underscored by Iran conflict The recent conflict with Iran has underscored the need for advanced air power, Baram said. Defense Minister Israel Katz also stressed the importance of air superiority in the scheme of national security. He said that the new aircraft would represent a technological leap, allowing for autonomous flight capabilities and next-generation defense systems.

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Fleet expansion Israel's long-term plan includes fleet of around 100 F-35s Israel's long-term plan includes a future fleet of around 100 F-35s and over 100 upgraded F-16s, as well as at least 50 F-15IA fighters. Currently, Israel operates about 50 F-35s with deliveries still ongoing. In January, three more F-35I jets arrived at Nevatim Air Force Base, bringing the fleet to 48 of the 50 jets already purchased.