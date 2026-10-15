Israel bars foreign crew from countries lacking diplomatic ties
After a recent security scare involving a flydubai co-pilot, Israel has made its rules stricter for foreign airline crews.
Now, crew members from countries that don't have diplomatic ties with Israel can't work on flights to the country.
This move follows an incident involving an Omani co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Airlines reassign crews for Israel
Airlines like Air France, United Airlines, and Smartwings have already changed their crew assignments to follow the new rules:
Air France has barred Pakistani pilots and cabin crew from operating flights to and from Israel.
One flight has even been turned around midair after Israeli authorities identified an Indonesian pilot on board.
The changes are causing some headaches for airlines as they try to keep things running smoothly while meeting new security demands.