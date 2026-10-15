Israel bars pilots and crew from countries without diplomatic ties
World
After a recent hijacking scare on a flydubai flight to Israel, the country has rolled out a new rule: pilots and crew on flights into Israeli airspace from countries that don't have diplomatic ties with Israel, like Pakistan, Iran, and Oman, can no longer serve.
The move comes after Indian captain Smit Machchhar bravely stopped the hijack attempt despite being injured.
Airlines reshuffle crews, Smit Machchhar praised
This policy now affects crew members from more than two dozen countries. Airlines such as Air France and United Airlines are already shuffling their teams to keep up.
The original incident involved an Omani copilot and forced the plane to land safely in Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, captain Machchhar is recovering in a U.A.E. hospital and getting well-deserved praise for his courage.