Israel boosts military presence ahead of October 27 elections
World
With national elections set for October 27, Israel is stepping up its military presence everywhere.
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir pointed to a spike in security alerts during this tense political moment, saying the army is getting ready for any surprises as Prime Minister Netanyahu faces a close race.
Israel's military prepared, Gaza active
Israel's military says it's prepared to handle major threats, especially around the third anniversary of Hamas's surprise October 7 attack.
Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces are still active in Gaza and keeping control over large areas.
Meanwhile, violence has dropped in southern Lebanon after a framework agreement between the government and Israel, but things remain uneasy along the northern border, with Hezbollah still seen as a risk.