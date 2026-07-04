Israel rejects NYT report on assassination plots against Iranian negotiators

Diplomatic progress

Qatar, Pakistan hold separate talks with US, Iranian negotiators

Meanwhile, Qatar and Pakistan have held separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha. They reported "positive progress" on issues related to a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). "The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," Qatar's spokesperson said.