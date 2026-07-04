Israel rejects NYT report on assassination plots against Iranian negotiators
What's the story
Israel has rejected a report by The New York Times that it may have plotted to assassinate senior Iranian negotiators. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office called the report "fake news" and a "complete fabrication of reality." The report had claimed that United States officials feared Israel might target Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during peace talks with Tehran.
Diplomatic tensions
US warned Iran about possible assassination attempts
The report said that US officials feared Israel may have been planning to kill Araghchi and Ghalibaf after a ceasefire in April. They allegedly asked other countries to warn Iran about the possible assassination attempts. The fears were reportedly based on past incidents where Israel had targeted negotiating counterparts, such as bombing Hamas's negotiating team in Doha in September 2025.
Upcoming meeting
Netanyahu, Trump to meet soon
Despite the diplomatic tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet soon. The agreement was reached during a phone conversation where Netanyahu congratulated Trump on the United States' 250th anniversary, according to a report by The Times of Israel. The details of the meeting are yet to be finalized.
Diplomatic progress
Qatar, Pakistan hold separate talks with US, Iranian negotiators
Meanwhile, Qatar and Pakistan have held separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha. They reported "positive progress" on issues related to a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). "The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," Qatar's spokesperson said.