Israel election leaves no clear prime minister as blocs split
Israel's election results are in, but the country still doesn't know who'll be prime minister.
President Isaac Herzog is meeting party leaders to see who can actually pull together enough support to form a government.
Netanyahu's bloc has 53 seats and Eisenkot's opposition bloc has 48, but neither side has a clear majority, so it all comes down to coalition deals.
Israel's Eisenkot and Netanyahu seek backing
Eisenkot, leading the Yesh Party, is expected to get more recommendations from his Change bloc and allies.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu's team (with 46 seats from four parties) is busy negotiating with United Torah Judaism representatives for extra backing.
The United Torah Judaism party holds seven key seats but usually stays neutral on recommending a candidate.
President Herzog will make the final call after hearing from everyone, so stay tuned for Israel's next political twist.