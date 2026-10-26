Israel election sees Netanyahu tied with Eisenkot in Kiryat Shmona
World
Israel heads to the polls on Tuesday, but things look shaky for Prime Minister Netanyahu in Kiryat Shmona, the city that's usually a Likud stronghold.
Support is slipping, making this close race with rival Gadi Eisenkot even more unpredictable, with recent polls showing them tied.
Kiryat Shmona residents feel let down
People in Kiryat Shmona feel let down after the conflict left their city battered and many evacuated.
Even though officials say most residents are back, locals see empty streets and closed shops, signs of fading trust in Netanyahu.
Some are even backing opposition candidates now, saying they want real change instead of broken promises.