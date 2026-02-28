Israel launches preemptive strike on Iran as sirens blare nationwide

Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran , Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Saturday. The move comes amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran 's nuclear program. An explosion was reported in Tehran around the same time as the announcement, although it is unclear if there is any connection between the two incidents.

Emergency measures Israel declares immediate state of emergency In the wake of the strike, Katz declared an "immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country." Sirens were sounded across Israel as a precautionary measure. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command advised civilians to stay close to bomb shelters and familiarize themselves with nearby protected shelters. They also recommended avoiding non-essential travel due to the security situation.

Public alert Schools closed, public gatherings banned The Israeli military issued a "proactive alert" to prepare the public for possible missile attacks, accoring to a report by The Times of Israel. Schools across Israel have been closed and public gatherings banned as part of these precautionary measures. The IDF said there is no immediate need for civilians to enter shelters at this stage.

