'Israel might not exist without Netanyahu': Trump lavishes praise

United States President Donald Trump has praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "wartime prime minister" who has done a phenomenal job. The two leaders met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where they discussed the next stage of the fragile Gaza ceasefire plan. "He is a wartime prime minister. He has done a phenomenal job. He has taken Israel out of a very dangerous period of trauma," Trump said during the meeting.

Ceasefire conditions Hamas must disarm for ceasefire's 2nd phase: Trump Trump also stressed that Hamas must disarm before moving into the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan. The meeting was held amid fears from some White House officials that both Israel and Hamas are delaying the next stage of their ceasefire agreement. Netanyahu's office confirmed he met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ahead of his talks with Trump.

Iran focus Netanyahu to discuss Iran's nuclear threat Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said Netanyahu would discuss disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza in the second phase of the agreement. He also addressed the "danger Iran poses not only to the region of the Middle East, but the United States as well." The top issue that Netanyahu raised was voicing concerns about Iran and Hezbollah rebuilding their military capabilities, particularly on long-range missiles. Trump publicly said, "We're going to have to knock them down. We'll knock them down."

Diplomatic tensions Trump's administration frustrated with Netanyahu's peace process Trump's administration and regional mediators are keen to maintain momentum after the October ceasefire in Gaza. The first phase of the truce deal required Hamas to release remaining hostages from its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Under the second stage, Israel is supposed to withdraw from Gaza while Hamas lays down its weapons. However, both sides have alleged frequent ceasefire violations, with Hamas's armed wing reiterating its refusal to surrender weapons, citing self-defense against occupation.