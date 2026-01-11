Possible US intervention in Iran puts Israel on high alert

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the possibility of US intervention in Iran. The conversation took place over a phone call on Saturday, an Israeli source confirmed. While a US official also confirmed the discussion between the two leaders, they did not disclose any details about the topics covered during their conversation.

Israel's stance on Iran

Despite the high alert status, Israel has not indicated any desire to intervene in Iran amid the ongoing protests. The tensions between Israel and Iran remain high over concerns about Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. In an interview with The Economist, Netanyahu hinted at severe consequences for Iran if it were to attack Israel but also emphasized the need to observe internal developments in Iran.