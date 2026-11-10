Israel parliament reconvenes as opposition seeks to replace Amir Ohana
Israel's parliament is back in session November 10, 2026, and the opposition is making a big move: they're pushing to swap out Speaker Amir Ohana, a close Netanyahu supporter.
If they succeed, it could open the door to ousting Prime Minister Netanyahu himself.
Gadi Eisenkot, who's leading coalition talks, is being considered for the speaker role.
Israeli opposition divided on Palestinian alliances
The opposition has a slim majority but can't agree on who to team up with: Jewish-Israeli parties are hesitant about joining forces with Palestinian-led ones.
Eisenkot is calling for everyone to compromise and even floated a national emergency government.
Meanwhile, protests outside are urging unity over political games.
Delays in picking a new speaker could actually help Netanyahu hang on longer or trigger another election if things fall apart.