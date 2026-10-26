Israel ramps up West Bank operations displacing over 2,200 Palestinians
World
Israel has ramped up its military operations in the West Bank, leading to more than 2,200 Palestinians being forced from their homes.
The crackdown targets more than 400 locations and has seen 40 Palestinians allegedly affiliated with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad arrested.
Strict movement restrictions mean most Palestinian permit holders can't access Israeli settlements for work or cross into Israel right now.
Hebron attack kills 2 Israeli soldiers
These actions follow a deadly attack in Hebron that killed two Israeli soldiers and injured three others.
Israeli troops are focusing on the Deir Bahha neighborhood, the suspected gunmen's neighborhood, causing mass evacuations, including nearly 300 children.