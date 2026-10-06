flydubai co-pilot carried out hijacking attempt as 'revenge for Gaza'
What's the story
The Omani co-pilot who attacked the captain of a flydubai flight and attempted to crash the plane reportedly told investigators that he carried out the attack to avenge Gaza. "I did this as revenge for Gaza. I wanted to die as a martyr," Hamam al-Hammami allegedly told Emirati investigators. The incident occurred on September 30 when Flight 1073 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Hamam stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar in an attempt to hijack the plane.
Israel
He operated flight to Tel Aviv earlier this year
According to the Times of Israel, citing two Israeli officials with knowledge of the probe, Hamam told UAE interrogators he planned to crash the flight into Ben Gurion Airport.
Another source briefed on the probe said he had operated a flight to Tel Aviv earlier this year and had considered hijacking and crashing the plane then but backed out.
The officials said he had applied for a job at flydubai after searching for airlines that fly to Tel Aviv.
Emergency protocol
Israeli Air Force attempted to contact aircraft
Disaster on board the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was averted after captain Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door for the crew and passengers to come to the rescue.
During the attack, the plane dropped 16,000 feet in over 30 seconds, prompting fears in Israel that it could be a hijacking.
The Israeli Air Force attempted to contact the cockpit but got no response. They then activated a pre-existing emergency mechanism and established a command center while closing Israeli airspace.
Course correction
Jets recalled when aircraft changed course toward Saudi Arabia
Fighter jets were scrambled as part of this emergency response.
CBS News reported that Israeli authorities were ready to "shoot down" the plane after it sent a hijack signal initially.
The Israeli jets were eventually recalled when authorities confirmed that the aircraft had changed course toward Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.
Saudi also scrambled fighter jets.
Had the plane continued toward Tel Aviv, Israeli pilots were ready to approach it and make visual contact with those inside the cockpit.
Crisis management
Visual assessment would have determined next steps
The visual assessment would have been done to determine if a hijacking had occurred and what type of emergency was at hand.
If confirmed, the matter could have been escalated to Israel's Defense Minister and Prime Minister.
The ultimate decision to shoot down the aircraft would have rested with the Prime Minister, given its potential high-risk nature.
Shin Bet agents are participating in the interrogation of the accused.