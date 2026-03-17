Israel claims Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has been killed 

Israel 's Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that Iran 's security chief, Ali Larijani, has been killed in an airstrike by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). If Iran confirms Larijani's assassination, it will be the most prominent assassination since the United States and Israel started the war by launching surprise airstrikes on multiple sites and cities in Iran, killing its then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Post Note published on Larijani's X account Around the same time Israel claimed that Larijani had been killed, a handwritten note was shared on his X account. The note commemorates Iranian sailors killed in the recent US attack. "Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic's Army for years to come within the structure of the armed forces," the note shared by Larijani's official X account read.

Targeted strike Soleimani, deputy commander and senior members killed The IDF also confirmed the killing of Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, the deputy commander and other senior members in a separate strike. "Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated overnight and joined the head of the annihilation program, Khamenei, and all the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell," Katz said. The Basij had recently set up a tent camp after several of their headquarters were hit by previous military strikes.

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Leader Larijani seen as key figure in Iran's leadership Larijani was seen as a key figure in Iran's leadership after the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei. He was disqualified from running for Iranian president to make room for Ebrahim Raisi's election in 2021, and he fell out of favor for a while. However, in recent months, Larijani had made a comeback, becoming Khamenei's number two, in charge of the country's day-to-day security matters and nuclear negotiations with the US, according to the Jerusalem Post.

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