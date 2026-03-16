Israel destroys plane used by Iran's ex-supreme leader Khamenei
What's the story
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have said that they destroyed an aircraft used by former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport. The IDF said the plane was used for military procurement and managing relations with allied countries. They described the destruction of this "strategic asset" as a major setback for Iran's coordination capabilities with proxy groups, its "building of military power," and the regime's rehabilitation capabilities.
Ongoing conflict
IDF previously destroyed 16 aircraft at same airport
Earlier this month, the IDF had also destroyed 16 aircraft at Mehrabad Airport. These planes were reportedly used by Iran's Quds Force, an elite branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to transport weapons and money to proxy groups such as Hezbollah. Iran had attempted to hide these aircraft by moving them into storage areas for out-of-service planes, making it harder for Israel to identify them.
Targeted facility
Significance of Mehrabad Airport and Israel's strategic strike
Mehrabad Airport is one of Iran's oldest airports and mainly caters to domestic and regional flights. It also serves as a dual-use facility for Iranian air force assets, making it a frequent target in the ongoing conflict. According to Iran International, Mehrabad Airport was among numerous sensitive military and government-related sites attacked in a new wave of airstrikes on Tehran overnight.