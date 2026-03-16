The IDF called it a strategic asset

Israel destroys plane used by Iran's ex-supreme leader Khamenei

By Chanshimla Varah 03:05 pm Mar 16, 202603:05 pm

What's the story

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have said that they destroyed an aircraft used by former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport. The IDF said the plane was used for military procurement and managing relations with allied countries. They described the destruction of this "strategic asset" as a major setback for Iran's coordination capabilities with proxy groups, its "building of military power," and the regime's rehabilitation capabilities.