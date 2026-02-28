Israel claims death of Iran's top military commander Pakpour

Israeli broadcaster N12 has reported that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour was killed in recent strikes by the United States and Israel. The report, however, has not been officially confirmed by Tehran. Pakpour was a key figure in overseeing Iran's elite military forces and regional operations. He was promoted to major general by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2025 after the previous commander, Hussein Salami, was eliminated.

Role and warnings Pakpour had warned us, Israel last month The IRGC, one of Iran's most powerful institutions, is responsible for protecting the Islamic Republic's political system and has a major role in controlling the country's missile and proxy networks. Just last month, Pakpour had warned Israel and the US "to avoid any miscalculation," saying that the Islamic Republic "stands more ready than ever" with its "finger on the trigger."

Airstrike details Airstrike reported near Khamenei's office Earlier on Saturday, an airstrike was reported near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Israel confirming that he was targeted. However, reports suggest that the 86-year-old leader had been moved out of Tehran to a safe location earlier. He hasn't been seen publicly in days amid rising tensions with the United States.

