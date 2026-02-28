Israel claims death of Iran's top military commander Pakpour
What's the story
Israeli broadcaster N12 has reported that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour was killed in recent strikes by the United States and Israel. The report, however, has not been officially confirmed by Tehran. Pakpour was a key figure in overseeing Iran's elite military forces and regional operations. He was promoted to major general by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2025 after the previous commander, Hussein Salami, was eliminated.
Role and warnings
Pakpour had warned us, Israel last month
The IRGC, one of Iran's most powerful institutions, is responsible for protecting the Islamic Republic's political system and has a major role in controlling the country's missile and proxy networks. Just last month, Pakpour had warned Israel and the US "to avoid any miscalculation," saying that the Islamic Republic "stands more ready than ever" with its "finger on the trigger."
Airstrike details
Airstrike reported near Khamenei's office
Earlier on Saturday, an airstrike was reported near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Israel confirming that he was targeted. However, reports suggest that the 86-year-old leader had been moved out of Tehran to a safe location earlier. He hasn't been seen publicly in days amid rising tensions with the United States.
Official statements
Iranian officials silent on Pakpour's death
Iranian officials have confirmed that top leaders such as President Masoud Pezeshkian and former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje'i, and Army Commander-in-Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi Hatami are "alive and well." However, they have not directly addressed the claim about Pakpour. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to assess the implications of these developments.