Israel targets secretary of Iran's National Security Council in airstrike

Israel has reportedly targeted the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, Ali Larijani, in an overnight airstrike. The strike took place in Iran , but it is still unclear whether Larijani was killed or injured. The airstrike comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations. Israeli officials confirmed the operation to the Times of Israel but did not disclose further details about its outcome or implications.

Basij chief IDF says it killed Basij paramilitary force chief In related news, the IDF confirmed killing Basij paramilitary force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in an overnight strike. Soleimani was targeted while at a tent camp recently established by the Basij. According to the IDF, the Basij set up this camp following a military strike that hit several of their headquarters. Additionally, the strike resulted in the deaths of the deputy commander of the Basij and other high-ranking officials within the paramilitary force, as per the report.

Double strike Israeli airstrike also targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader In a separate incident, another Israeli airstrike targeted Akram al-Ajouri, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, along with other senior members of the group. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) described some operations as "significant elimination achievements." IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir hinted at the overnight strike's importance by saying it could impact the campaign's achievements and the IDF's missions.

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