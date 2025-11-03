Israel threatens to escalate attacks against Hezbollah despite ceasefire

Tensions in West Asia have intensified as Israel has threatened to increase its attacks on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. The warning came a day after the Lebanese health ministry reported four deaths from an Israeli airstrike. Despite a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, Israel continues to keep troops deployed in five areas of southern Lebanon and has been conducting regular strikes.

Accusations made Israel accuses Lebanon of inaction against Hezbollah Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has accused the Lebanese government of failing to act against Hezbollah. He said, "Hezbollah is playing with fire, and the president of Lebanon is dragging his feet." Katz stressed that the Lebanese government's promise to disarm Hezbollah must be fulfilled and warned that enforcement would continue and even intensify.

Airstrike details IDF confirms airstrike killed Hezbollah logistics chief The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed an airstrike in southern Lebanon that killed four members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force. The strike targeted the logistics chief of the unit, who was involved in the transfer of weapons and in "attempts to restore terror infrastructure" in southern Lebanon. The IDF said their activities violated the ceasefire agreement.