Zohran Mamdani leads NYC mayor election as 735,000 cast ballots

The New York City mayoral election has seen a record turnout of early voters, with 735,000 ballots already cast. This number is nearly four times that of the last election The surge in early voting indicates a heightened interest among voters, especially young ones. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is currently leading the race, with endorsements from top Democrats like former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris .

Campaign issues Mamdani's campaign focuses on affordability Mamdani's campaign has centered around issues of affordability and quality of life. He has promised universal childcare, freezing rent in subsidized units, free public buses, and city-run grocery stores. In the latest polls, Mamdani has maintained a lead over his rivals, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa. However, the margin has narrowed in the final stretch, with Mamdani leading Cuomo by just 6.6 and Sliwa by 16.5, according to a New York Post report.

Rival stance Cuomo and Sliwa's positions in the race Cuomo, running as an independent, is positioning himself as a seasoned crisis manager. He highlights his experience in leading New York through past crises and focuses on policing and restoring public trust. Republican candidate Sliwa emphasizes crime prevention and transport but hasn't gained much traction. The election has largely revolved around affordability, public safety, and relations with Washington.