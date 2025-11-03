UK university halts human-rights study after pressure from China: Report

Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom has halted research on human rights abuses in China after pressure from Beijing, according to a report from The Guardian. The university, home to the Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice (HKC), stopped Professor Laura Murphy's work on Uyghurs being forced into labor programs. The Chinese government denies these allegations, claiming such programs are for poverty alleviation.

Research halt Research was stopped in February 2025 Murphy's research was halted in February 2025, with the Forced Labour Lab website taken down. Initially, Sheffield Hallam cited administrative issues and staff safety as reasons for halting her work. However, further investigation revealed that commercial interests may have played a role in limiting Murphy's research activities.

External factors University received legal threats over potential defamation The university's insurance provider also refused coverage for HKC-produced work after a defamation lawsuit by a Chinese company. This legal threat further complicated matters. In April 2024, three state security officers visited Sheffield Hallam's Beijing office, delivering a "threatening" message to cease research activities. Some months later in September, the university informed Chinese state security about not publishing further research on forced labor in China.