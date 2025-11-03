Israel receives remains of 3 more hostages from Gaza

Israel has received the remains of three hostages from Gaza, according to an announcement on Sunday. The remains were turned over by Hamas and are set to be examined by forensic experts. This comes as a fragile, nearly month-long ceasefire continues to hold since it came into effect in the first week of October. Since the ceasefire began, Palestinian militants have released the remains of 17 hostages. However, eight hostages are still believed to be in Gaza before Sunday's handover.

Confirmed identity US President Trump confirms Neutra's remains returned by Hamas Israel's military said that official identification of these remains will be provided to families before any public announcement. US President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated that the remains of Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli citizen, were among those returned. Neutra was a tank platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and hailed from Long Island, New York. He is believed to have been killed in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that triggered the two-year conflict.

Family reaction Return of remains evokes emotional response from family, friends The return of Neutra's remains has evoked an emotional response from his family. "They were thrilled, in one sense, but in another sense, obviously, it's not too great," Trump said. Meanwhile, Moran Harari, a friend of the late Carmel Gat, who was taken hostage on October 7, 2023, has urged Israel to exercise restraint amid ongoing tensions. "This cursed war has taken so many lives...on both sides. This time, we must not fall into it again," Harari said.

Conflict toll Conflict deadliest and most destructive war between Israel and Hamas The ongoing conflict has been the deadliest and most destructive war between Israel and Hamas. It started with a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking another 251 hostage. In retaliation, Israel's military offensive has killed over 68,800 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. However, this figure does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.