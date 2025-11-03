Maldives becomes 1st country to impose generational smoking ban

The Maldives has become the first country to impose a generational smoking ban, making it illegal for anyone born after January 1, 2007, to buy or sell tobacco products. The law came into effect on Saturday and is aimed at creating a tobacco-free generation in the South Asian archipelago. The Ministry of Health called this move "a historic milestone in the nation's efforts to protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation."

Smoking statistics Smoking rates in the Maldives According to the World Health Organization, smoking causes over seven million deaths globally each year. A national survey in 2021 found that more than a quarter of adults aged 15-69 in the Maldives used tobacco. The rate was nearly double among teenagers aged 13-15. In comparison, about 20% of adults in the United States smoked in 2022, and nearly 12% of adults in the United Kingdom were smokers in 2023.

Tobacco control Measures to reduce smoking further The generational smoking ban is part of the Maldives's ongoing battle against tobacco and smoking. In late 2024, the government had already banned all vaping products, regardless of the user's age. Authorities are now planning to set up anti-smoking clinics across the archipelago and offer cash rewards for smoke-free islands. These measures are aimed at reducing smoking rates further in this island nation.