Israel to honor pilot Smit Machchhar after saving 180 passengers
World
Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, will be honored by Israel after he saved 180 people on a flight to Tel Aviv.
When his Omani copilot attacked him midflight, Machchhar, despite being injured, worked with quick-thinking Israeli passengers to restrain the attacker and safely land the plane in Saudi Arabia.
Ambassador Azar calls Machchhar's actions decisive
Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar called Machchhar's actions decisive, saying he helped save 180 passengers.
The copilot's motives are still under investigation, with officials noting that the timing was sensitive.
Meanwhile, Machchhar is recovering from his injuries in Abu Dhabi and continues to receive praise from Israeli leaders for his courage.