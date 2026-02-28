Israel, US strike Iran after weeks of warnings; Tehran hit

Israel has launched a preemptive attack on Iran , with the United States joining in the strikes. The attack, codenamed "Operation Shield of Judah," targeted multiple government buildings, including the presidential complex, which was also reportedly hit. Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning, including near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, media reports suggest that Khamenei was not present in Tehran and had been moved to a safe location.

Official confirmation State of emergency declared in Israel Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack, saying it was carried out "to remove threats." The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also issued a statement warning citizens to stay close to protected spaces due to possible missile threats. Katz also declared an "immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country."

US involvement US joins Israel in renewed strikes The United States has joined Israel in the renewed strikes against Iran. A US official and a source familiar with the operation confirmed this to the Associated Press. However, details about casualties or injuries from these strikes are yet to be disclosed by officials. Tehran officials responded sharply, saying they are preparing for retaliation. "The response will be crushing," an Iranian official told Reuters.

Rising tensions Strikes come amid rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program The strikes come amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Both the US and Israel have repeatedly warned of more strikes if Iran continues with its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The Isfahan, where Iran's Nuclear Technology and Research Centre is located, was also among the sites targeted, along with other locations such as Tabriz, which hosts a missile base.

