Israel, US strike Iran after weeks of warnings; Tehran hit
What's the story
Israel has launched a preemptive attack on Iran, with the United States joining in the strikes. The attack, codenamed "Operation Shield of Judah," targeted multiple government buildings, including the presidential complex, which was also reportedly hit. Explosions were heard in Tehran on Saturday morning, including near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, media reports suggest that Khamenei was not present in Tehran and had been moved to a safe location.
Official confirmation
State of emergency declared in Israel
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack, saying it was carried out "to remove threats." The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also issued a statement warning citizens to stay close to protected spaces due to possible missile threats. Katz also declared an "immediate state of emergency throughout the entire country."
US involvement
The United States has joined Israel in the renewed strikes against Iran. A US official and a source familiar with the operation confirmed this to the Associated Press. However, details about casualties or injuries from these strikes are yet to be disclosed by officials. Tehran officials responded sharply, saying they are preparing for retaliation. "The response will be crushing," an Iranian official told Reuters.
Rising tensions
The strikes come amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. Both the US and Israel have repeatedly warned of more strikes if Iran continues with its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The Isfahan, where Iran's Nuclear Technology and Research Centre is located, was also among the sites targeted, along with other locations such as Tabriz, which hosts a missile base.
Diplomatic deadlock
Tehran rules out linking nuclear issue to missiles
Earlier this month, US-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving the dispute through diplomacy were renewed, but Israel insisted any deal must include dismantling Tehran's nuclear infrastructure. While Iran has expressed willingness to discuss curbs on its nuclear program in exchange for lifted sanctions, it has ruled out linking the issue to missiles. This diplomatic deadlock continues even as US-Iran negotiations were renewed earlier this month in a bid to resolve the decades-long dispute through diplomacy.