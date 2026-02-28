US-Israel airstrikes kill 40 schoolgirls in Iran, confirm casualties

A joint United States-Israel airstrike on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran , has reportedly killed at least 40 female students, the state-run IRNA news agency said. The strike is part of a larger military operation by the US and Israel . This incident marks the first confirmed casualties, initially reported as five, inside Iran since the operation began. Iranian media reports say that the school was hit during the bombardment, resulting in student fatalities.

Presidential appeal Trump urges Iranians to overthrow Islamic leadership US President Donald Trump confirmed "major combat operations" were underway and urged the Iranian people to "seize control of your destiny." He asked them to rise against their Islamic leadership, which has ruled since 1979. "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," he said in a video message. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also supported this goal, saying the operation would allow Iranians to take control of their fate.

Retaliatory action Iran retaliates by targeting Israel and US military bases In response to the airstrikes, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel. It also targeted US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. In Abu Dhabi, debris from an Iranian missile attack killed one person. The United Arab Emirates and Iraq subsequently closed their airspace as tensions escalated across the region.

