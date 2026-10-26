Israel votes October 27 as Benjamin Netanyahu needs 61 seats
Israel is heading to the polls on October 27, and the results could reshape its political scene.
Prime Minister Netanyahu and his Likud party need at least 61 out of 120 Knesset seats to stay in power, but with 38 party lists having registered for the election, although two have announced their withdrawal, and around 7.3 million voters eligible to participate, building a winning team won't be simple.
Israeli coalitions will decide who governs
No single party usually wins a clear majority in Israel, so forming coalitions is how governments are made.
If Netanyahu's group falls short of the magic number, rival parties could join forces and take over, even if Likud gets the most votes.
So, it's not just about who gets the most seats; it's about who can actually bring enough parties together to govern and avoid another round of messy elections.