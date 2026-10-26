Israel votes October 27 as Likud and Yashar fall short
Israel votes on October 27, but polls say Prime Minister Netanyahu's Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party are both falling short of a clear majority.
With no single group likely to reach the 61 seats needed in the 120-member parliament, the country could be headed for a political stalemate.
Small Israeli parties could decide government
This vote is happening just as tensions with Iran and security worries are high.
The race is tight: some polls give Eisenkot an edge, others favor Netanyahu's bloc.
Since Israel uses proportional representation, smaller parties (including Arab parties) might end up deciding who actually gets to form a government.
Both main candidates are pitching different visions: Netanyahu leans on his security record and US ties, while Eisenkot promises change using his military experience.
Coalition deals will be key in what looks like a very close contest.