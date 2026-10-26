Israel votes October 27 as Likud and Yashar fall short

This vote is happening just as tensions with Iran and security worries are high.

The race is tight: some polls give Eisenkot an edge, others favor Netanyahu's bloc.

Since Israel uses proportional representation, smaller parties (including Arab parties) might end up deciding who actually gets to form a government.

Both main candidates are pitching different visions: Netanyahu leans on his security record and US ties, while Eisenkot promises change using his military experience.

Coalition deals will be key in what looks like a very close contest.