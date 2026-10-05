flydubai hijack attempt: Israel transport ministry faces flak over security
What's the story
Israeli authorities had reportedly warned about security threats on foreign flights for years, but the transport ministry failed to act. The allegations come after a recent incident where an Omani co-pilot tried to hijack a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Opposition leaders are now demanding Transport Minister Miri Regev's resignation over her ministry's failure to conduct proper security checks on foreign flights.
Oversight concerns
Responsibility for screening foreign airlines
According to a report by The Times of Israel, the division of responsibility for screening foreign airlines has been a concern for years.
In 2021, the security cabinet transferred responsibility from Shin Bet to the Transportation Ministry's Civil Aviation Authority.
However, a classified 2024 state comptroller report revealed that the ministry failed to meet its obligations in this regard, according to Army Radio.
Intervention
National Security Council directed to review security framework
In May 2024, the National Security Council (NSC) was directed to form a team to review the security framework for international commercial flights into Israel.
The NSC said it was "appropriate for the Transportation Ministry to fulfill its responsibility over foreign flights."
However, despite Avri Cohen, the ministry's security chief, saying they couldn't take on such a large challenge, Regev agreed to take on this responsibility.
Criticism
Opposition leaders demand Regev's resignation
Opposition leaders have slammed Regev for her ministry's failure to conduct proper security checks on foreign flights.
Keren Terner, a former transport ministry director-general, blamed Regev for the security lapse and emphasized that "you are responsible for the security of foreign companies."
Gadi Eisenkot, a leading challenger in the upcoming election, said, "In a proper and functioning government," Regev would have resigned by now.
Pilot ban
Omani pilots flown to Tel Aviv on flydubai flights
Despite Israel's ban on pilots from unfriendly states, dozens of Omani pilots have flown to Tel Aviv on flydubai flights.
According to Channel 12, Shin Bet was negligent in enforcing this ban over the years.
The co-pilot of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Hamam al-Hammami, attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with an ax during a recent incident.
Passengers overpowered him, and a second pair of flydubai pilots aboard the flight then landed the jet safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.