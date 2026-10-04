Not 100% safe: Israel on foreign pilots after flydubai incident
What's the story
Israel's Transportation Ministry has stated that it does not conduct background checks on pilots of foreign airlines, making such flights not "100%" safe. This revelation comes in the wake of a recent incident involving an Omani co-pilot who stabbed the captain of a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight. The ministry clarified that they are not responsible for security breaches before the attack, as they lack the means to vet foreign pilots.
Responsibility clarification
We are not security officials, says minister
Transportation Minister Miri Regev emphasized that security officials, not her ministry, are responsible for identifying flight crews.
She said, "Those who are supposed to identify the crew are security officials. We are not security officials."
The ministry's security division also confirmed they don't have personnel checking every individual abroad.
A representative from the division said nothing is "100%" when it comes to security, adding they can't guarantee similar incidents won't happen again.
Negligence allegations
Omani pilots flew to Tel Aviv
Reports suggest that dozens of Omani pilots have flown to Tel Aviv on flydubai flights despite Israel's ban on pilots from unfriendly states.
This information has come to light during investigations into a "terrorist attack" on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
The Israeli security agency Shin Bet has been accused of negligence in enforcing the ban on such pilots.
Diplomatic status
Israel relaxed oversight of the prohibition
Oman does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has not signed the Abraham Accords, which normalize ties between Israel and Arab countries.
The accords bar pilots from flying into Israel if their home countries don't formally recognize it.
Reportedly, Israel has relaxed oversight of this prohibition over time, relying on foreign airlines to enforce it.
Incident aftermath
Incident left Indian pilot seriously injured
In the flydubai incident, an Indian captain was seriously injured when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked him with an ax.
Passengers and crew overpowered the co-pilot as the Boeing 737 plunged nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.
A second pair of pilots landed the jet safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.
The United Arab Emirates is investigating this incident and has said that al-Hammami was planning a "terrorist act."