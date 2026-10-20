Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu blames radical Islam and far left
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't hold back in a recent interview, blaming both radical Islam and the far-left for destroying countries like France and Britain.
He described Europe as "exhausted" and vulnerable, suggesting that a right-wing government in France might actually boost ties with Israel, since they see similar threats.
His comments come just as France is dealing with growing protests over high prices and new curfews.
Protests over prices trigger French curfews
France is seeing major unrest, with people hitting the streets over rising costs.
The government has put partial curfews in place in cities like Paris and Lyon to try to keep things under control.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the interior minister had "lost control," and hinted that a state of emergency could be on the table, all just months before presidential elections.