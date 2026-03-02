Netanyahu's office targeted in surprise attacks, claims Iran's Revolutionary Guards
What's the story
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AzerNEWS reported, citing the Public Relations Department of the IRGC. "The office of the criminal Israeli PM, Netanyahu and the location of the regime's Air Force commander were struck in targeted and surprise attacks by Kheybar Shekan ballistic missiles during the 10th wave," the IRGC said. The IRGC stated that Netanyahu's fate is "unclear" after the strike.
Retaliation strike
Attack comes after US-Israel operation targeting Iran's Khamenei
Israeli media called the claims that Netanyahu's office was hit in the missile attack "false propaganda." The attack by the IRGC comes after a joint United States-Israel operation over the weekend that reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In a fresh update, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that senior officials of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence were "eliminated" in the opening strikes on Iran on Saturday.
PM
Iran's top intelligence officers killed: Israel
The IDF identified the two key figures killed as Sayed Yahya Hamidi and Jalal Pour Hossein. Hamidi was "Deputy Minister of Intelligence for 'Israel Affairs,' who led terrorist activities targeting Jews, Western actors, and regime opponents in Iran and abroad," while Hossein was head of the Espionage Division. In retaliation, Tehran and its allied militias have launched missiles and drones at Israeli cities and US bases across the Gulf.
Kuwait
'Several' US warplanes crashed
Earlier in the day, black smoke emerged from the US embassy in Kuwait, and US airplanes crashed as Iran continued its retaliation in the Gulf. "Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived," a Kuwaiti defense ministry spokesman said. "Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Their condition is stable," the statement added.