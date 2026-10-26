Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran over election interference
World
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put Iran on notice, saying there will be "disproportionate blows" if it tries to disrupt Israel's national elections on October 27.
He shared that Israeli intelligence suspects Iran and its allies are planning interference and made it clear the country is ready to respond strongly to protect its vote.
Netanyahu campaign stresses security, Likud leads
Netanyahu's whole campaign is leaning into national security, painting himself as the one who stands up to Iranian threats.
After joint Israeli and US military strikes in 2026 and a shaky ceasefire, tensions with Iran haven't really cooled off.
With all 120 parliamentary seats up for grabs, Netanyahu's Likud party leads in polls.