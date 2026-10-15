Istanbul sees heaviest rainfall in 84 years, floods kill 2
Istanbul just saw its heaviest rainfall in 84 years, causing major floods across the city.
Sadly, two people lost their lives, a teenager and a young man, while cars were left underwater and nearly 600 people needed rescuing.
The governor urged everyone to stay inside unless absolutely necessary as more than 8,000 workers were responding to the flooding.
Istanbul schools closed, 595 people evacuated
To keep everyone safe, schools are closed for two days and more than 8,000 workers are out helping with relief efforts.
595 people have already been evacuated. With flights disrupted and public transport recommended, the city is doing everything it can to manage the chaos.
Some districts like Sariyer have been especially hard-hit, and officials warn that more flooding could affect several provinces too.