'It's very dangerous': Why Mojtaba Khamenei won't attend father's funeral
What's the story
Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is unlikely to attend his father's funeral due to security concerns. The Supreme Leader's Representative in India, Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, confirmed this in an exclusive interview with India Today. Elahi said that while Mojtaba wanted to meet people and attend the ceremonies, security forces have deemed it too dangerous.
Official
They said 'it is very dangerous'
"I was in Iran last week and met some of my friends who met him. They said he wants to come out. He wants to meet people. But the security doesn't allow him to come," Elahi told the news channel. "They said 'it is very dangerous and we cannot provide security for him'. I think he will not come out," he added.
Attacks
Israel planned to assassinate Iranian negotiators, US media
Amid the funeral, the New York Times and The Washington Post reported that US officials believed Israel was planning to assassinate Iranian negotiators earlier this year during negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict. Officials who spoke to both news sites on the condition of anonymity said Israel had planned to assassinate Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the country's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. After that, the US reportedly asked countries in the Middle East to warn Iran of the risk.
National mourning
Week of mourning in Iran
More than 20 million people are expected in Tehran for Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes in February. The funeral rites are seen as a display of public loyalty to the Islamic Republic and its revolutionary spirit. Elahi said many Iranians consider his death an irreplaceable loss, calling it "a very, very big loss for them." "They think they have lost their spirit, their soul. They believe nothing can replace him," he said.
Public support
Funeral ceremonies to attract massive crowds
Elahi said people are coming from across the world to show solidarity with the late leader and express their commitment to continue following his path. Funeral ceremonies and processions for Khamenei will be held from Friday, July 3, to Thursday, July 9, in several cities across Iran and Iraq. Ceremonies will end with his burial at the Imam Reza shrine in his hometown of Mashhad.
Diplomatic gesture
Congress leaders invited to Khamenei's funeral
India's deputy foreign minister Pabitra Margherita and Governor of Bihar, Syed Ata Hasnain, who will represent the country, left for Iran on Friday morning. Congress leaders have also been invited to the state funeral. Congress leader Salman Khurshid will represent the Congress party and carry a condolence letter from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Khurshid emphasized the importance of supporting friends during difficult times, recalling Iran's past support for India during diplomatic challenges with Pakistan.