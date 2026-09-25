Italy caps non-Italian-speaking students at 30% and bans school veils
Italy just rolled out a rule that limits non-Italian-speaking students to 30% per classroom, hoping to help everyone integrate better and avoid "ghetto classrooms and giving all students equal opportunities," as Giorgia Meloni said in a social-media post.
The new decree, passed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, also bans face-covering veils in schools.
It still needs Parliament's final approval, but Meloni's coalition has the numbers to pass it.
Local authorities to assign student placements
Local authorities will now decide where students are placed, which could affect about 1,000 classrooms across the country.
Schools with lots of newly arrived foreign students will get extra resources, but teachers' unions worry the €14 million set aside isn't enough.
There are also concerns that some kids might have to travel farther for school.
Students already studying in Italy can get exemptions from these new rules.