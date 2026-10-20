Italy deploys 500 troops to Milan after protests turned violent
World
Italy is sending 500 troops into Milan after protests over high living costs and poor public services turned violent.
The move comes after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini announced the deployment on Monday, with the troops set to help "defend Milan."
The government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is now looking at stricter security to keep things under control.
Police detained 271 youths in Milan
Police detained 271 young people, including minors and foreign nationals.
Shops in Milan are closing early and locking up displays: big brands like Chanel and Dior are even clearing their windows.
Meanwhile, the 17 October movement behind the protests says they will be back every week, so tensions in the city remain high as everyone braces for what is next.